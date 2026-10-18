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Wandayi: We will stick with broad-based government to the end

By David Njaaga | Oct. 18, 2026
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Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has defended the broad-based government, saying President William Ruto’s administration is spreading development across the country and will maintain the partnership until the end.

Wandayi spoke during an Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) service in Nandi County on Sunday, October 18.

“President William Ruto has ensured development in every part of the country. Equality is fairness, and that is why we will continue to support the broad-based government to the very end,” Wandayi said.

The broad-based arrangement followed an agreement between Ruto and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in March 2025 to cooperate on national priorities, including inclusive governance and development.

The partnership has since become a point of political debate as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election.

Wandayi cited changes in the sugar sector, saying sugarcane farmers were receiving payments within a week of delivering their cane, while employees of sugar companies were being paid promptly every month.

In August 2026, the Kenya Sugar Board directed millers to pay farmers within seven days of receiving cane, with the payment period to be included in contracts and licensing conditions. However, farmers have continued to raise concerns about delayed payments and other challenges in the sector.

Wandayi also pointed to the government’s universal health coverage agenda, saying the administration had taken steps to turn its healthcare plans into reality.

He argued that development projects being implemented across the country reflected the administration’s commitment to equitable development.

Wandayi praised Ruto’s leadership, describing it as bold and visionary and saying it involved making tough decisions for the benefit of Kenyans.

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Opiyo Wandayi Kenya Sugar Board Broad-Based Government President William Ruto
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