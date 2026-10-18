Sifuna dismisses doubts over Linda Mwananchi's presidential bid

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed criticism that his political outfit lacks the structures needed to win the presidency, declaring that the Linda Mwananchi Movement can unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna challenged Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who has questioned the movement’s capacity to mount a credible presidential campaign, saying the time remaining before the election was sufficient to build a formidable political force with a nationwide presence.

The senator, who has emerged as one of the leading critics of Ruto’s administration, also urged opposition leaders to set aside their political differences and unite behind a common agenda to defeat the President. He insisted that no leader should be excluded from negotiations if they shared the objective of ending Ruto’s tenure.

Speaking to political aspirants at Olukulu in Webuye West, Bungoma County, on Saturday, Sifuna announced that the rebranding of the Equitable Party (TEP) to Linda Mwananchi had been approved by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), urging his supporters to embrace the new identity.

He said Linda Mwananchi would be his political vehicle for the 2027 presidential contest, calling on aspirants and grassroots supporters to rally behind the movement as it begins building structures across the country.

“The Equitable Party is now a thing of the past. From today, we are called Linda Mwananchi. We have completed the rebranding process,” Sifuna said.

He dismissed arguments that the movement was too young to mount a successful presidential campaign, drawing a parallel between the nine months required for childbirth and the time available to establish the party before the election.

“Mr Mudavadi says 10 months is too short to establish a party and sell it to the people. I want to ask the women here: how many months does it take to give birth to a child?” he asked, prompting supporters to respond that it takes nine months.

He added, "If there are 10 months remaining before the election, we will work hard, and by the time we vote, Linda Mwananchi will be in every household in Kenya. Mudavadi thinks we are as lazy as he is. We will travel across the country and hold 10 meetings a day until Linda Mwananchi reaches where we want it to be."

The remarks were a direct response to Mudavadi’s criticism of the movement’s preparedness. Sifuna argued that political organisation and popular support, rather than the age of a party, would determine its success.

He urged supporters who attended the meeting wearing Linda Mwananchi-branded clothing to embrace the new identity fully, saying the movement would focus on recruiting aspirants, establishing grassroots networks and mobilising voters ahead of the polls.

The rebranding follows a dispute over the reservation of the Linda Mwananchi name, which was referred to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal after the registrar indicated that another party had sought to reserve it.

The tribunal ruled in favour of Sifuna’s camp, paving the way for the name to be reserved before the registrar approved the rebranding.

The movement is expected to unveil its officials as it intensifies preparations for the 2027 elections.

Beyond building his political outfit, Sifuna said he was ready to work with all opposition leaders who shared his objective of removing Ruto from office, arguing that personal differences should not stand in the way of forming a formidable coalition.

He said the opposition needed a common political platform capable of bringing together leaders from different parties and regions, warning that disunity would strengthen the President’s re-election bid.

“I am very serious about this mission. There is no opposition leader I am unwilling to sit down with, provided they support the one-term agenda like I do. We can form one formidable team,” he said.

Sifuna asked his supporters whether there was any opposition leader they would not want him to engage with in the effort to defeat Ruto. They responded that he should be willing to work with all of them.

His position signals an openness to working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders who have fallen out with the President, despite the political differences that have previously divided opposition figures.

Sifuna invoked the political philosophy of his late political mentor, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, arguing that Raila’s willingness to forgive political opponents should guide efforts to build a united front against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He criticised ODM leaders who failed to attend the first anniversary commemoration of Raila’s death, questioning whether those who had portrayed themselves as the former Prime Minister’s closest allies would continue to honour his legacy in the years ahead.

Sifuna pledged to return to Bondo annually to commemorate Raila. He also said he intended to take the former Prime Minister the presidential crown he had pursued for years during next year’s second anniversary commemoration.

He rejected arguments that Raila’s political differences with certain leaders should prevent them from joining a coalition to challenge Ruto.

“Baba was a forgiving person. He would sit down with people who had insulted him harshly. He forgave everyone, even those who had wronged him,” he said.

He cited Raila’s ability to engage former President Daniel arap Moi, under whose administration he had been detained, as an example of the late opposition leader’s willingness to move beyond past political conflicts.

Sifuna also argued that Raila’s past engagement with Ruto demonstrated that political differences should not permanently bar leaders from working together.

His remarks appeared directed at opposition figures who remain reluctant to work with Gachagua because of his past differences with Raila and other political leaders.

Sifuna maintained that the overriding objective should be to assemble a united opposition capable of challenging Ruto in 2027, rather than allowing personal rivalries and historical disagreements to determine who could participate in the coalition.

The senator also intensified his criticism of the President, challenging him to subject his record in public office to scrutiny as political leaders prepare for the next election.

Speaking later at Sipala Primary School in Mihuu Ward, Webuye East Constituency, during a requiem mass for the daughter of area Member of County Assembly Violet Namaemba Makhanu, Sifuna accused the administration of failing to fulfil its promises to Kenyans.

He cited alleged corruption, the deaths of Gen Z protesters during demonstrations and the proposed sale of public assets as some of the issues he said voters should consider when assessing the government’s performance.

Sifuna also questioned Ruto’s criticism of him as an extortionist, saying leaders should be prepared to have their respective records and allegations against them examined publicly.

“You cannot compare Ruto with anyone. Ruto called me an extortionist, but you cannot compare his scorecard with mine,” he said.

He went on to accuse the President of land grabbing and electoral malpractice. These allegations should be treated as claims made by Sifuna unless independently substantiated.

Sifuna further criticised the government’s affordable housing programme, claiming that concerns over the accessibility of some high-rise buildings had not been adequately addressed during planning.

The leaders accompanying him also questioned the government’s handling of public enterprises, particularly Nzoia Sugar Company and Pan Paper Mills, which they said had been earmarked for revival but were yet to deliver the expected benefits to residents.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga and Bumula MP Jack Wamboka said the government had failed to fulfil its promises to revive the two industries, while roads in the region remained in poor condition.

“Ruto promised to revive Nzoia and Pan Paper, but we are yet to see that. Most roads are also in a bad state,” Wamboka said.

Their criticism is likely to resonate in Western Kenya, where the sugar industry and associated jobs remain important to the regional economy.

Former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Wangamati urged the movement to prioritise grassroots mobilisation and establish a presence across the country rather than concentrate on high-profile political rallies.

He said the movement needed functional party structures capable of recruiting members, organising local campaigns and preparing candidates for the 2027 elections.

Former Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi called for free and fair nominations, warning that the movement would need to accommodate competing interests if it hoped to build a strong national coalition.

“We must be strategic and ensure Sifuna gets overwhelming support countrywide,” Wamunyinyi said.

Kiminini MP Dismus Barasa called for peaceful campaigns and urged residents to elect leaders with a clear vision for development.

The leaders’ remarks underscored the challenge facing Sifuna as he seeks to transform Linda Mwananchi from a movement associated with dissent within ODM into a national political vehicle capable of competing for the presidency.

While the movement seeks to attract aspirants and establish structures in different parts of the country, its ability to unite opposition leaders and translate its growing political visibility into votes will be tested in the months leading up to the 2027 General Election.