Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Raila would have contested for President in 2027, Sifuna says

By Edwin Nyarangi | Oct. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during an interview with The Standard in Nairobi on October 9, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has said that he never thought that one year after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga passed away while undergoing treatment in India, Kenyans would be considering him as a serious presidential candidate.

Sifuna said that he was very certain that if Raila were alive today, he would be working towards contesting for the Presidency in 2027 since he believed this was the right moment, especially with President William Ruto falling out with the Mount Kenya region that supported him in 2022.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna Election 2027 Kivumbi 2027 Edwin Sifuna Presidency
.

Latest Stories

Dancing on Raila's grave: Memorial events turn into a Ruto reelection campaign
Dancing on Raila's grave: Memorial events turn into a Ruto reelection campaign
Politics
By Harold Odhiambo and Rodgers Otiso
5 hrs ago
Optics: Why Ruto looks tell of a desperate politician
Columnists
By Sarah Elderkin
5 hrs ago
Ndindi Nyoro speaks of fallout with Ruto, and why he's considered a mole
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

'They wanted to eliminate him': Raila's bodyguard recounts brush with death
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
'They wanted to eliminate him': Raila's bodyguard recounts brush with death
Dancing on Raila's grave: Memorial events turn into a Ruto reelection campaign
By Harold Odhiambo and Rodgers Otiso 5 hrs ago
Dancing on Raila's grave: Memorial events turn into a Ruto reelection campaign
Jubilee in shambles over succession wars
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Jubilee in shambles over succession wars
Optics: Why Ruto looks tell of a desperate politician
By Sarah Elderkin 5 hrs ago
Optics: Why Ruto looks tell of a desperate politician
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved