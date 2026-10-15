Betraying Baba: Raila Odinga's unfinished reforms caught in Ruto-ODM power gamble

The celebrations to mark the first anniversary of the late Raila Odinga’s death may have begun in pomp and colour, honouring the life of an influential man who moved Kenya several steps towards democracy. However, his achievements are rapidly being eroded as his former allies and government operatives push back against democratic ideals just a year after his death.

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