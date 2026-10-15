IEBC sets parties' deadline, insists on inclusion of Special Interest Groups

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has urged political parties to adhere to the October 15 deadline to submit authorized persons and their specimen signatures.
This came as IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Abdallah said the Commission will use an inclusive process, noting that it has proposed implementing the not-more-than-two-thirds gender principle through the submission of political party nomination rules and amendments under the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, currently before Parliament.
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