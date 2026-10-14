IEBC sets October 15 deadline for parties ahead of 2027 polls

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The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Erustus Ethekon. [Courtesy]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has directed political parties intending to participate in the 2027 General Election to submit the names and specimen signatures of their authorised officials by Thursday, October 15.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the commission said the submissions should be delivered to its offices at Anniversary Towers, South Tower, seventh floor, between 8am and 5pm.

The deadline marks a key compliance requirement in the electoral agency’s preparations for the next General Election, with political parties expected to adhere to the prescribed timelines.

The IEBC has outlined the requirements in its election calendar as it prepares to oversee the polls scheduled for August 10, 2027.

The Constitution provides for a General Election on the second Tuesday of August every fifth year, leaving the commission with limited room to accommodate administrative delays.

The election date has also been the subject of a legal dispute, following a recent High Court ruling that the next General Election should be held in August 2026.

However, implementation of the decision was suspended to avert a constitutional crisis as questions surrounding the election timetable continue to attract legal and political attention.