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Nyoro is a mole in opposition, Methu claims

By Irene Githinji | Oct. 13, 2026
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Nyandarua Senator John Methu at Full Gospel Churches of Kenya in Lari, Kiambu County on October 11, 2026. [George Njunge, Standard]

Nyandarua Senator John Methu has now claimed sustained efforts to fragment the Mt Kenya region’s political base to ensure it does not vote as one bloc.

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