John Methu: Ndindi Nyoro is a 'Mole' in opposition

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Nyandarua Senator John Methu at FGCK Nyambari, Lari Constituency on October 11, 2026. [Courtesy]

Nyandarua Senator John Methu has raised questions about Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro’s political loyalties, alleging that the legislator could be working in the interests of President William Ruto to fragment the opposition and divide Mount Kenya votes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Methu said his concerns stemmed from conversations with Nyoro, whom he described as a personal friend and someone he had trusted politically, particularly as opposition leaders seek to consolidate their support bases.

“If I were to name moles, Ndindi Nyoro’s name would feature very prominently. He told me that people were out to divide our votes and another party would be a creation of William Ruto,” Methu said, explaining that he was surprised to learn that Nyoro had formed his own political party despite previously advising him against establishing a separate political vehicle.

“I offered to ceded my position as Secretary General to accommodate him so that we could walk in the same direction. When I heard he had his party I was surprised,” he added.

The senator said he subsequently consulted Nyoro, whom he regarded as a brother, and was advised against forming a separate party because it would split Mount Kenya’s political support.

“He told me that people want to divide our votes. The President fears the opposition and doesn’t want us to be in one party. We must all refrain from forming parties despite him reaching out to all of us,” Methu said.

He questioned why Nyoro would later establish his own party, alleging that the move aligned with what he described as Ruto’s efforts to weaken a united opposition.

The senator also cited Nyoro’s decision to abstain during the impeachment proceedings against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his conduct during the Finance Bill debate as matters that had deepened his suspicions.

“I was offered money to abstain from the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua, it makes me wonder because Ndindi Nyoro himself abstained. Maybe he had gotten the same offer,” he stated.

“Even the finance bill 2026, he really opposed it but when the real deal came he kept off. All these signs of it crawling like dark is a dark or it quacks like a dark is a dark.”

Methu warned that divisions within Mount Kenya could undermine the opposition’s efforts to challenge Ruto in 2027, pointing to political statements and actions he believes signal attempts to fragment the region.

According to Methu, he was approached by individuals from the government after the Ol Kalou by-election and encouraged to form a party, become a principal in the united opposition and position himself for a possible running mate slot alongside President Ruto.

He claimed the individuals promised financial incentives and offered to facilitate the party’s registration, arguing that the plan would help him emerge as a prominent opposition figure before eventually joining Ruto’s camp.

“I told them it is okay, I have no ambitions of doing anything away from the senator in 2027, so that offer was stillborn,” Methu said.

Methu expressed confidence in Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, citing his willingness to stand with Gachagua in 2024 when doing so was politically difficult.

“What was Kalonzo Musyoka gaining in 2024? We had not even gotten to a point of whether he would be president or not. So, he just chose to stand with us because he felt that it was unfair treatment,” he said.

He added that Kalonzo’s actions had earned his trust, arguing that the Wiper leader demonstrated solidarity when others from Gachagua’s political circles allegedly kept their distance.

The senator argued that opposition leaders must agree on a common presidential candidate, warning that failure to settle on one could benefit Ruto politically.