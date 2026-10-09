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Kalonzo to Ruto: You have no numbers

By Erastus Mulwa | Oct. 9, 2026
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Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka speaks during launch of economic empowerment equipment distribution at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos town on October 9, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

The united opposition will deal President William Ruto a humiliating defeat in next year’s general election, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has predicted.

Speaking Friday in his Ukambani backyard during an empowerment equipment handover ceremony hosted by Governor Wavinya Ndeti at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Kalonzo declared the opposition will defeat Ruto at the ballot ‘no matter what magic he (Ruto) deploys.

“Ruto has been cornered. We have heard him suggesting that they will import foreigners from neighboring countries to vote for him but even so, he will not secure the numbers. We in the united opposition have committed to produce a single candidate that will face Ruto at the ballot,” Kalonzo said.

Recognizing the need to consolidate his lower Eastern vote bloc, Kalonzo rallied the Akamba community to come out in huge numbers to register as voters in the upcoming voter listing initiative by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“It is the time to redeem this country. The IEBC will as from next month undertake the final leg of voter registration and I urge all eligible voters to apply for national identity cards and register as voters,” he said, vowing he will defeat Ruto in Luo Nyanza.

Kalonzo called out Ruto over what he termed as the president’s habit of making empty promises to Kenyans. “The other day I heard Ruto promising thousands of dams across the country. He should come for benchmarking in Machakos. Retired President Mwai Kibaki and I secured African Development Bank (ADB) funding for the construction of Yatta Dam and now he has ten months left in office. When will he build?” he posed.

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi, who flanked Kalonzo, declared time was fast running out for the opposition to identify and name its presidential flag bearer for the next year’s general election.

The DP party leader, who has gone public declaring his choice of Kalonzo as the presidential ticket bearer for the opposition expressed his frustrations for the opposition’s dillydallying in naming its flag bearer.

“We (the opposition) are tired of singing one song for years that we will produce and name one person to face Ruto. When you see us here another day, do not entertain such kind of talk. Demand that it is Kalonzo for State House,” said Muturi.

During the ceremony, Governor Wavinya Ndeti unveiled assorted empowerment equipment targeting about 6000 beneficiaries across the county.

Addressing residents during the forum, Wavinya jeered at UDA-allied politicians who have been dishing out cash handouts to residents, terming it untenable.

 

“It is time to demonstrate to those who are approaching our people with cheap hand-outs that when the people of Machakos are given the tools to work, they produce real wealth. My commitment is that I will continue allocating resources to asset-based empowerment until every household in Machakos enjoys economic dignity,” Wavinya said.

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