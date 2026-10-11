Mole? Ndindi Nyoro speaks of fallout with Ruto

In a sit-down with political writer Josphat Thiong’o, Kiharu MP and People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro speaks on his place within the opposition, addresses his fallout with President William Ruto, combats claims of being a mole, and gives insights on his political future amid a newfound partnership with Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i.
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