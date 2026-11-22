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Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have conducted raids across the United States, part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown which has forged ahead despite a rebuke by voters at this month's midterms. [AFP]

The governor of Washington state called US federal immigration agents "out of control" after they arrested two people at Seattle's main airport on Saturday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have conducted raids across the United States, part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown which has forged ahead despite a rebuke by voters at this month's midterms.

Video footage widely shared on social media on Saturday showed two people being apprehended by masked men at an airport jet bridge.

ICE later confirmed it had detained two people it said had overstayed their visas.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said the agency was "completely and totally out of control".

"Like many Americans, I'm outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities," Ferguson wrote on X.

"Today's actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics."

Ferguson said at a news conference that the ICE agents may have broken a state law limiting facial coverings for law enforcement, and that he was looking into how they accessed the jet bridge.

The federal immigration agency said its officers "conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa" on Saturday morning.

The agency confirmed it had detained a second person whom it said would be charged with assaulting a federal officer, alleging she had thrown hot coffee on an ICE agent.

"The individual was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well," ICE posted on X.

Alaska Airlines, which operated the flight that Mendoza and Mejia tried to board, said on Saturday it was "concerned by this morning’s law enforcement action".

"Alaska Airlines is required to comply with applicable laws and regulations when interacting with law enforcement officials" but does not "direct or coordinate immigration enforcement activity", the company added.

The Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, said: "We are outraged about this morning's incident involving ICE and two passengers."

This month, Trump appointed Stephen Miller, architect of his hardline immigration policy, as his new chief of staff.

Miller faced widespread criticism after the deadly shootings of two protesters by immigration agents in Minneapolis in January -- incidents that sparked mass demonstrations.