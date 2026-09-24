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CS Soipan, governors says Uhuru remarks risk undermining IEBC's credibility

By Peterson Githaiga | Sep. 24, 2026
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Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wangas during “Lenku at 10” scorecard event on September 24, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu have criticised former President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying his risks on the 2022 General Election risk undermining the credibility of the electoral commission.

The leaders accused Uhuru of casting doubt on the 2022 General Election outcome after he claimed that the late ODM leader Raila Odinga, won the presidential contest.

Speaking in Kajiado during Governor Joseph Ole Lenku’s “Lenku at 10” scorecard event, the leaders defended the electoral process and called for an end to divisive political rhetoric.

Ms Tuya said the former President’s remarks amounted to an attempt to discredit the IEBC, arguing that the commission had continued to demonstrate its credibility in electoral processes.

“We should stop discrediting the IEBC. The commission has been vindicated, including through the recent Ol Kalou by-election,” Ms Tuya said.

The Defence CS urged political leaders to avoid statements that could deepen divisions among Kenyans, saying the country needed leaders focused on unity and development.

“We must move away from divisive politics and concentrate on issues that bring Kenyans together,” she said.

Homa Bay Governor Wanga said ODM experienced difficult moments during Uhuru’s administration but had chosen to focus on the future.

“We went through a difficult period under the former president. That is a chapter we do not want to revisit,” she said.

She said ODM was comfortable with its participation in the broad-based government and would continue engaging on issues affecting Kenyans.

Governor Ntutu, challenged Uhuru to demonstrate statesmanship and avoid repeatedly invoking the name of Raila in political debates.

“We want Uhuru Kenyatta to be statesmanlike. He should stop invoking Raila Odinga’s name in a manner that stirs political emotions,” Ntutu said.

The leaders also used the Kajiado gathering to drum up support for President William Ruto’s administration and his re-election bid.

The event brought together political leaders and residents to highlight Governor Lenku’s record in office as he approaches the end of his final term.

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