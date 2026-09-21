Kindiki: Put development and unity of the country first

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at Gaciongo Market in Tharaka Constituency on Monday, September 21, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the Kenya Kwanza administration’s development record, challenging political rivals to account for their own time in government.

Speaking at Gaciongo Market in Tharaka Constituency on Monday, September 21, 2026, Kindiki said the government was prioritising roads, water and other infrastructure in parts of Tharaka Nithi that he said had been neglected for years. His remarks came as he inspected ongoing development projects in the county.

The DP said local contractors were being given opportunities to undertake public projects, while insisting that contractors should employ young people from the areas where they operate.

“We are proud to see local Kenyan contractors getting contracts to construct public infrastructure. We want them to do a good job so that we do not have to give all our road contracts to foreign companies,” he said.

He cited several roads under construction or planned for upgrading, including the Chaka-Riga-Marimanti-Gatunga road, the Ura Gate-Katithini link to the Maua road and the proposed dual carriageway linking Makutano, Mwea, Embu, Chogoria, Ngombo, Meru and Maua.

Kindiki said the Chaka-Riga-Marimanti-Gatunga road, which he said he helped initiate while serving as Tharaka Nithi senator, would be contracted afresh after concerns over the quality of an earlier section. He also directed that the construction of Thingithu Bridge should be prioritised because of its safety concerns.

“There is no road that is going to be left behind. Relax. It is only that we cannot do everything at once, so be patient,” he told residents.

Water emerged as another major concern. Kindiki said limited resources had previously forced him to spread water projects across different parts of the county, but pledged that the government would intensify efforts to address water shortages.

“The only major problem I am facing is water. Whatever it takes, together with the leaders of Tharaka Nithi, we will explore every possible measure to eradicate the water challenges in Tharaka Nithi and Tharaka forever,” he said.

The development message, however, was closely intertwined with politics. Kindiki challenged leaders seeking national office to present their development records rather than rely on personal attacks or political slogans.

“Those competing with the President and me do not have a record to show,” he said, urging former senior government officials to explain what they accomplished while holding powerful positions.

His remarks were directed in particular at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, whom he acknowledged as a senior politician but questioned over development in areas associated with him.

Kalonzo served as Vice President between 2008 and 2013 and has also held several Cabinet positions.

Kindiki said politicians should demonstrate what they achieved before seeking higher office.

“Before saying ‘one term’, tell us: when you were Deputy President, or when you were a Minister, what one project did you undertake in Tharaka and help us acquire?” he asked.

Despite the criticism, Kindiki urged Kalonzo not to adopt what he described as an increasingly confrontational style.

“Kalonzo, you are not a person of insults. Do not be taught bad manners by those people who insult others. You are a gentleman,” he said.

Kindiki also addressed the growing debate over political unity in the Mount Kenya region, two days after more than 30,000 elders from Gikuyu, Embu, Mbeere and Meru communities who endorsed him to spearhead regional unity, reconciliation and development.

The endorsement followed months of political debate over whether Mount Kenya should remain united or develop separate political identities, particularly between the eastern and western sections of the region.

Kindiki defended the elders’ decision and challenged critics to take their concerns directly to the traditional institutions that made the declaration.

“If there is anybody with an issue, look for the elders. And if you think you are so important, I dare you to contradict what the elders have decided,” he said.

He said elders were better placed than politicians to mediate community disputes because they were not competing for elective positions.

“A community is formed by its elders, not politicians. When you leave the community to politicians, they will start dividing people because they are competing for political seats,” Kindiki said.

The endorsement has nevertheless generated political debate, with some leaders questioning whether elders can determine political leadership for an entire region.

Kindiki said he had accepted the mandate given to him by the elders to promote unity and development rather than engage his critics in personal exchanges.

“The elders have told me that my role is to unite our people, pursue development for Kenyans across all communities and seek development for our Mount Kenya communities because we are also Kenyans. That is my job,” he said.

He added that he had forgiven those who had insulted him and would not respond in kind.

“I have forgiven those who have insulted and disrespected me, with a clean heart. I am asking them to join us so that we can agree to build our nation and our communities together,” he said.