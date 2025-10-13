×
Kingi to meet county assembly speakers on impeachment process

By Edwin Nyarangi | Oct. 13, 2025

Senate Speaker Amason Kingin arrives for Senate Mashinani sitting in Busia County Assembly, on October 7, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has called for a meeting with the 47 county assembly speakers and the County Assembly Forum (CAF) to streamline the impeachment process.

Kingi said some impeachment motions against governors tabled in the Senate often fail on technicalities because due process was not followed and that it was important for the county speakers to ensure this does not happen.

The Senate Speaker said this after meeting Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from Isiolo, who blamed the Senate for failing to uphold the resolution they made removing  governor Ibrahim Abdi Hassan from office, telling them the impeachment process is guided by the law.

“When it comes to impeachment, the law must be followed to the letter. I would like to urge MCAs to follow the set rules when it comes to removing governors from office, failure to which it would fail on technicalities before the Senate,” Kingi said.

The Isiolo governor survived removal from office in July on a technicality as the MCAs failed to prove that a sitting happened to impeach him with the Senate declaring that an impeachment process is as important as the outcome.

 In August, Kericho governor Erick Mutai, for the second time, survived an impeachment at the Senate on a technicality, casting the spotlight on county assemblies and their conduct of impeachment, which seems hurried without much thought.

Governor Mutai had survived his first impeachment in October last year on a technicality with both scenarios exposing the rushed nature of some of the ouster motions, with some pointing to political witch-hunt in the process to send home some of governors.

“I am calling for a meeting with all the 47 county assembly speakers so that we can put our heads together and agree on the best way we can handle the impeachment process to ensure the law is followed, failure to which governors will be walking away scot-free,” said Kingi.

The battle for the multi-billions of shillings budget controlled by governors and succession politics have always been at the heart of many of the impeachment plots in county assemblies, with several governors being saved by the court over the chaotic nature of impeachment motions.

The Senate has handled at least 20 impeachment proceedings since the advent of county governments in 2013 out of eight cases have been found substantiated and their impeachment confirmed. 

