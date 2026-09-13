Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Sifuna accuses Ruto of undermining devolution

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna leads other Linda Mwananchi leaders at Jacaranda Gournd on September 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has accused President William Ruto of undermining devolution through delays in the disbursement of funds to counties.

Sifuna alleged that counties had agreed to receive Sh450 billion in allocations but accused the President of failing to honour a commitment he said was made to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He argued that delayed disbursements affect county governments’ ability to provide essential services and implement development projects.

 “I have learned that the main challenge to devolution is President William Ruto,” Sifuna said, claiming that Ruto had opposed devolution during the constitutional-making process.

He called for greater use of the Social Health Authority (SHA) to reduce reliance on harambees to raise money for patients requiring medical treatment.

He questioned why political leaders should personally contribute towards medical bills when patients could be referred to facilities where their treatment can be covered through SHA.

“Recently he has found himself contributing to patients. Why can’t he send them to hospitals to bill with SHA?” Sifuna asked.

Sifuna questioned whether the construction of affordable housing units alone could eliminate informal settlements.

The senator also challenged the government to demonstrate the impact of his administration in slums which continue to face challenges related to housing, infrastructure and service delivery.

 “You cannot say you are building houses to finish slums in the country. President Ruto was elected in office and found areas such as Mathare, Kibera and Kawangware existing. He should tell us which one he has eliminated after the construction of houses,” he said.

According to Sifuna, poverty and inadequate household income are bigger challenges than the availability of houses. He argued that giving residents sufficient income would enable them to meet their housing needs.

“The problem of Nairobians in slums is not housing but income problem. If you give them enough money in their pockets, they will manage themselves,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna President William Ruto Devolution Kenya Cost of Devolution
.

Latest Stories

Inside Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt bomb: Ruto says he borrowed less, treasury data says otherwise
Inside Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt bomb: Ruto says he borrowed less, treasury data says otherwise
National
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
National
By George Sayagie
2 hrs ago
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
National
By Peter Theuri
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Linda Mwananchi storms Nairobi in bold Sifuna show of strength
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi storms Nairobi in bold Sifuna show of strength
CoB flags misuse of emergency law by State to fund day-to-day operations
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
CoB flags misuse of emergency law by State to fund day-to-day operations
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
By George Sayagie 2 hrs ago
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
By Peter Theuri 2 hrs ago
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved