Sifuna accuses Ruto of undermining devolution

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna leads other Linda Mwananchi leaders at Jacaranda Gournd on September 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has accused President William Ruto of undermining devolution through delays in the disbursement of funds to counties.

Sifuna alleged that counties had agreed to receive Sh450 billion in allocations but accused the President of failing to honour a commitment he said was made to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He argued that delayed disbursements affect county governments’ ability to provide essential services and implement development projects.

“I have learned that the main challenge to devolution is President William Ruto,” Sifuna said, claiming that Ruto had opposed devolution during the constitutional-making process.

He called for greater use of the Social Health Authority (SHA) to reduce reliance on harambees to raise money for patients requiring medical treatment.

He questioned why political leaders should personally contribute towards medical bills when patients could be referred to facilities where their treatment can be covered through SHA.

“Recently he has found himself contributing to patients. Why can’t he send them to hospitals to bill with SHA?” Sifuna asked.

Sifuna questioned whether the construction of affordable housing units alone could eliminate informal settlements.

The senator also challenged the government to demonstrate the impact of his administration in slums which continue to face challenges related to housing, infrastructure and service delivery.

“You cannot say you are building houses to finish slums in the country. President Ruto was elected in office and found areas such as Mathare, Kibera and Kawangware existing. He should tell us which one he has eliminated after the construction of houses,” he said.

According to Sifuna, poverty and inadequate household income are bigger challenges than the availability of houses. He argued that giving residents sufficient income would enable them to meet their housing needs.

“The problem of Nairobians in slums is not housing but income problem. If you give them enough money in their pockets, they will manage themselves,” he said.