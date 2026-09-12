Fanning flames of violence as Linda Mwanachi sets to storm Nairobi

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Senator Edwin Sifuna during a Linda Mwananchi rally.[File-Standard]

Barely three weeks after the massively well-coordinated bloody attack was unleashed on the Linda Mwananchi group in Homa Bay, there are fears the same group will face another wave of violence when they hold another rally in Nairobi tomorrow.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino told journalists in Nairobi on Wednesday about threats they were receiving with a warning that they should not attempt to gather their supporters at Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi on Sunday.

Wiper Democratic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka also addressed the media on Thursday and reiterated the same message over the planned attack on the Senator Edwin Sifuna led Linda Mwananchi team.

Four people lost their lives in the Homa Bay on August 16, 2026 when machette wielding thugs ran around town attacking leaders and their supporters. Many cars were burned and property destroyed while many people also received life threatening injuries.

For the better of Thursday and yesterday, the critics of the Senator Sifuna led movement were all over social media platforms warning they would not allow anti-government factions to hold political rallies in Nairobi, threats that amount to denial of the right to assemble and political association.

Despite the goons recording themselves and posting on TikTok and X platforms, neither the National Police Service (NPS) nor the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had assured that the rally could be held peacefully to prevent a repeat of the political violence witnessed in Homa Bay where about four people were killed as the Sifuna group held their rally.

Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Jack Wamboka (Bumula) and former Makadara MP Rueben Ndolo separately claimed that they had information that there were some leaders organizing goons with the aim of disrupting tomorrow’s rally.

“We have secured the grounds by paying for it and also have informed the police by way of notifying them. We expect a minimum of 50,000 supporters at the rally. We are ready for any eventuality,” Bumula member of parliament Jack Wamboka said.

On his part, Owino urged youths to reject attempts to disrupt the event while urging those who will attend to remain peaceful.

"I will name the MPs who are planning to disrupt the meeting during the rally and campaign against them ahead of the 2027 elections," said Babu.

According to Ndolo, a pro Broad Based government MP from Nairobi was among the leaders organizing political violence even as he said he had started making tours ahead of their rally tomorrow to monitor the situation.

“We are aware that the government has panicked and has been trying to reach out to some of the leaders within the Linda Mwananchi, they are in panic mode, they thought the Sifuna movement will be a joke,” he said.

Ndolo said the team would start their day by worshipping at the All Saints Cathedral before starting their rally at Gikomba, Jogoo road road all the way to Manyanja road before making their way to Jacaranda grounds.

Despite the Linda Mwananchi leaders’ insistence that they had informed the police, no official communication form the National Police Service had been issued by the time of going to the press.

Sources from the police however said security will be handled by officers from the three Sub-Counties of Buru-Buru, Kayole and Embakasi.

“We know it will be a high magnitude rally but since the area falls under the three police stations, enough deployment will be done,” a senior officer from Nairobi East Sub-Region told The Saturday Standard.

Nairobi East Sub-Region Police Commander Joseph Ongaya did not confirm or deny whether the Opposition leaders had notified them about them about the rally. He however said ideally the organizers were supposed to notify the Officer Commanding station in charge of where the rally would be held.

A procedural notice by the NPs issued on September 5 directed that political organizers must notify police at least three days before holding rallies or processions under new rules issued ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The notice must be submitted to the officer in charge of the police station in the area where the event will take place. Organizers must not submit it more than 14 days before the event.

“It is important to remind all persons that, in accordance with Section 5(3)(a) and (c) of the Public Order Act, any person intending to convene a public meeting or procession must adhere to the following,” NPS stated

Organizers must provide their full names and physical addresses, the proposed venue or, in the case of a procession, the intended route.

They must also state the date and time of the event, which must take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The NPS said the notice requirement will help police plan security while safeguarding constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and participation in political activities.

The rules also set out what happens when two events are planned for the same date, time and venue, the regulating officer must inform the organizer that the proposed event cannot take place as planned. The organizer can then notify police of another date, time or venue.

Amid reports by a section of the media houses that ODM would hold parallel rallies in Nairobi, Makadara Mp George Aladwa said the party will not interfere with their activities noting that Linda Mwananchi has the right to speak to Nairobi residents.

“I want to make it clear that nobody in ODM has any intention of disrupting or interfering with the Linda Mwananchi rally,” Aladwa stated

Adding, “We believe that political competition should be about ideas, policies and the ability to convince Kenyans, rather than confrontations between supporters of different political formations,”

Aladwa added the opponents have a right to tell Nairobi residents what they stand for and what they intend to offer Kenyans.

“The people are intelligent enough to listen to different political messages and make their own decisions,” Aladwa

At the same time Aladwa stated that ODM is currently engaged in an extensive program to market and strengthen the party across Nairobi preparing for activities to commemorate the anniversary of the late Raila Odinga the former party leader.

The Nairobi ODM chapter chairman lauded Raila for his contribution to Kenya's democracy, the struggle for constitutional reforms and the political transformation of this country cannot be erased.

“His legacy remains an important part of ODM and Kenya's political history. As we approach the 2027 General Election, our responsibility is to ensure that ODM remains strong, organized and firmly rooted across Nairobi,” the MP stated.

“We will continue engaging residents in all constituencies and wards and explaining the party's agenda to the people. I appeal to ODM supporters to remain calm and focused. Do not allow yourselves to be provoked into unnecessary political confrontations,” he added.