Concerns over alarming teenage pregnancies in Murang'a

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Stakeholders in Murang'a have raised concerns over an increase in the number of cases of teenage pregnancies that have disrupted the education of several girls.

The calls followed reports of the increased cases of teenage pregnancies in the villages, after 1,481 cases were reported between January and June this year, compared to 3,019 last year.

In a forum convened to deliberate on anti-social behaviour in Murang’a, the stakeholders warned that the situation was exposing girls to health, social and educational challenges, thus the need to be addressed with urgency.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy County Commissioner Dorcus Mwangi, the stakeholders called for drastic action to bring the culprits to book as a strategy to protect the young girls from further suffering.

Murang’a Reproductive Health Coordinator Caroline Macharia said the data was particularly worrying because it included pregnancies among children as young as 10 to 14 years, with Maragua constituency accounting for 600 cases that were reported last year.

“It is worrying that 29 pregnancies among girls aged 10 to 14 were registered last year. The sub-counties of Murang’a South, Kandara, Gatanga and Ithanga reported high numbers,” she said.

She observed that adolescent pregnancies presented additional health risks, particularly where expectant girls delayed or failed to attend antenatal care.

“Some of the cases we have been handling on teen pregnancies are so risky and can even lead to maternal deaths. The solution is to protect young girls from getting pregnant before they are ready,” she added.

National data also shows that adolescent pregnancy remains a significant public health concern in Kenya.

National Police Service representative Ms Mercy Mumo said the number of teenage pregnancy-related cases reported at police stations was significantly lower than the number being recorded by health facilities, calling for collaborative efforts to stamp out the vice

She attributed the disparity partly to victims' and parents' reluctance to report cases to nearby police stations, urging families to report suspected offences promptly to enable investigations and initiate prosecution.

The Mumo said increased reporting would also help security agencies establish the extent of the problem and take action against those suspected of sexually exploiting children.

Ms Mwangi observed that children should be protected from situations that expose them to early pregnancy, and called on parents to play their role in raising and protecting their children.

“Cases involving children should not be treated as family matters where criminal offences are suspected. Some of the cases are as a result of sexual and gender-based violence like defilement,” she warned.