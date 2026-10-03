MP Pukose threatens youth over foreigners voting

Audio By Vocalize

Endebess MP Robert Pukose has issued a stern warning to youths regarding the alleged illegal registration of foreigners as voters in the 2027 General Election.

Dr Pukose warned young people against responding to calls to monitor or block Kenyans returning from Uganda to vote.

“To the youth, you are being told to wait at the border to see who is coming in. You will find yourself in River Suam with your head submerged. Don’t try,” he warned.

Pukose accused political leaders of trying to exploit young people for their own interests, singling out Pius Gumo, the County Executive Committee Member for Lands and Physical Planning in Trans Nzoia.

“I want to tell those who are issuing threats to stop the nonsense. Don’t try to use someone else’s child. Anyone inciting the youth should go there himself and see what we will do to him,” he said.

He affirmed that Kenyans living and working in Uganda have the right to return home and participate in elections, provided they are registered voters and meet legal requirements.

Pukose stated that Kenyans who moved to Uganda mainly for business reasons remain Kenyan citizens and should not be treated as foreigners due to their place of residence.

He spoke at Chepchoina while hosting Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen during the official opening of an Assistant County Commissioner’s office, amid escalating political debate in Trans Nzoia over cross-border voters.

“Those who are issuing threats that those voters should not dare cross over to vote here, do you know whose government it is?” Pukose asked.

He reiterated that Kenyans in Uganda moved there mainly for trade and retain their political rights as citizens.

“All those people in Uganda who are Kenyans have gone there to trade, and they have their own rights. They have the right to come and vote here in Endebess, in Trans Nzoia,” he said.

His remarks emerge amidst broader political claims concerning Kenyan residents in neighbouring countries participating in the 2027 elections.

The MP also criticised Governor George Natembeya, referring to him as a “fake commando” while contrasting him with Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, whom he described as the genuine “commando”.

“The fake one will go home since there is no development project he has done,” Pukose said.

His comments prompted a response from Eliud Tormoi, County Executive Committee Member for Gender, Youth, Sports and Culture, who questioned the focus on Kenyans living in Uganda.

Tormoi accused the national government of conflating official security roles with politics during Murkomen’s visit.

He acknowledged that the county government welcomed efforts to enhance security but opposed what he saw as political statements during the visit.

“Our position as leaders and as members of the county government of Trans Nzoia is that security is paramount for any social development,” Tormoi stated.

He also mentioned unverified allegations that Murkomen had previously been involved in efforts to mobilise voters from neighbouring counties, including Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot, and now from Uganda.

“CS Murkomen has been in Cherang’any several times. And it is alleged, I don't know whether it is true, it is alleged that he is transporting and bringing votes from Elgeyo Marakwet, from West Pokot and now this time from as far as Moroto in Uganda,” he said.

Tormoi highlighted that Trans Nzoia has nearly 400,000 potential voters and questioned why political focus was being placed on Kenyans in Uganda.

“I want to say with a lot of humility that Trans Nzoia County has almost 400,000 eligible registered voters. And I want to imagine that these voters are sufficient to choose their leaders here,” he stated.

He also questioned the references to people from areas like Sebei and Moroto in discussions about the 2027 elections.

“It is of concern to us because it reveals an interest. What is it that these individuals are interested in in Trans Nzoia?” he asked.

Tormoi linked this issue to the broader political contest for leadership in Trans Nzoia, alleging some leaders are trying to prevent Governor George Natembeya from maintaining influence in the county.

“It is glaring to all of us that the interest of these leaders is to make sure that His Excellency George Natembeya does not re-guide Trans Nzoia for the next five-year strategic period in this coming election,” he claimed.

He further questioned whether voters from outside the county are being mobilised to sway local elections.

“Are you about to force on the people of Trans Nzoia outsiders to decide on the leadership we want here? Are there not enough voters within Trans Nzoia itself?” he asked.