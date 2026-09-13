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Gachagua allies warn Ruto over Embu clashes

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 13, 2026
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Nyandarua Senator and DCP Secretary-General John Methu at St. Peter’s ACK Church in Witima, Othaya, Nyeri County, on September 13, 2026. [Courtesy]

Leaders allied with Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua have warned President William Ruto against what they described as a dangerous approach to political unrest following clashes in Embu and an attack at ACK Witima Church.

Speaking at St. Peter’s ACK Church in Witima, Othaya, Nyeri County, on Sunday, September 13, Nyandarua Senator and DCP Secretary-General John Methu criticised the government’s handling of Saturday’s violence and questioned allegations of police involvement.

Methu alleged that police officers were behind the attack at ACK Witima Church.

“Those who attacked ACK Witima are not goons, they are police officers, and they are known. Take them to court so the people of Witima can see they are treated like any other Kenyan,” Methu said.

He called on the government to investigate and prosecute the officers allegedly involved, arguing that the law should apply equally to everyone.

The Senator also defended Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji, who has been linked to unrest that disrupted Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s meeting at Nembure Stadium yesterday.

He questioned why Kindiki had failed to prevent the disruption if security intelligence had indicated that the meeting was at risk.

Methu said Kenyans were becoming increasingly frustrated and urged the government to address their concerns rather than deepen political divisions.

Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia claimed that more than 200 police officers had surrounded Mukunji’s home in an attempt to arrest him over the Embu clashes.

He described the alleged operation as unjustified and accused the government of escalating tensions through its response to the unrest.

Kaguchia also claimed that money intended for Embu residents had been distributed selectively, leaving some dissatisfied and contributing to confrontations with police.

The leaders accused the government of using the criminal justice system to deflect attention from governance failures.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu rejected claims that the Mt Kenya region was divided, saying residents remained firmly behind Gachagua and the DCP.

“The mountain has one party and one leader, and that is Rigathi Gachagua and DCP,” Nyutu said.

Nyutu also criticised a call by UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bar Mukunji from contesting in the 2027 elections. He urged the electoral agency to remain impartial.

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia warned of a growing pattern of attacks on political leaders, saying such incidents could increase instability ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, who previously supported Ruto’s administration, said she had become disappointed with the government. She accused it of seeking to divide the Mt Kenya region and questioned its handling of the Embu violence.

Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo criticised the closure of Tata Chemicals, saying the company had provided jobs and water to the surrounding community for decades.

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