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Police raid Manyatta MP Mukunji's home after Nembure violence

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 13, 2026
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Manyatta MP John Gitonga Mukunji. [File, Standard]

A contingent of armed police officers on Sunday raided the rural home of Manyatta MP John Gitonga Mukunji in Mutunduri, Embu County, following violence that erupted during a UDA meeting at Nembure Stadium on Saturday.

The clashes, which occurred during a meeting attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, left at least one person dead, scores injured and several vehicles damaged.

Mukunji has distanced himself from the violence and denied allegations linking him to the chaos.

Detectives in Embu have already two suspects in connection with the incident. 

"Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing, with detectives pursuing additional suspects linked to the criminal acts committed during the unrest,"DCI stated on its official X platform.

The DCI also warned that political differences must never become a licence for lawlessness. 

"No grievance, disagreement or political affiliation places anyone above the law. Those who attack others, torch vehicles, destroy property, barricade public roads or assault police officers will be pursued, arrested and brought to justice," it added.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua earlier claimed that police had surrounded Mukunji’s home and were seeking to arrest the MP over the Nembure incident.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), alleged that Kindiki had threatened Mukunji in a WhatsApp message following the clashes.

Gachagua further accused Kindiki and Mbarire of attempting to associate Mukunji with the violence by alleging that he had sent goons to disrupt the meeting.

Mukunji, meanwhile, mourned two young men, Lewis and Munene, whom he claimed were killed by police during the incident.

“Rest in peace. May your deaths not be in vain. You now join the growing list of young Kenyans whose lives and dreams have been cut short,” Mukunji said.

Police used tear gas to disperse groups of youth after clashes broke out at the stadium, with the incident escalating into violence and destruction of property.

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Related Topics

Manyatta MP John Gitonga Mukunji Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Nembure Stadium, Embu
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