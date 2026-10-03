Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Court hears Christian polygamy petition

By Martin Ndiema | Oct. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Boniface Ndura Koimburi, petitioner, at the Kitale High Court. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

The hearing of a case in which a Kitale Octogenarian is challenging the legal definition of Christian marriage as strictly monogamous has begun.

Boniface Ndura Koimburi, 80, a retired teacher, has petitioned the High Court to have polygamy recognised within Christian marriages.

He is taking issue with certain provisions of the Marriage Act and Section 171 of the Penal Code, which makes bigamy a criminal offence.

His lawyer, Peter Wanyama, informed Justice Robert Limo that the petition was filed in a personal capacity under Article 3 of the Constitution, which mandates that every individual respect, uphold, and defend the Constitution.

Wanyama pointed out that the petitioner is contesting Sections 6(1)(a), 6(3), 8(1), 9(a), and 11(c) of the Marriage Act, as well as Section 171 of the Penal Code.

The crux of the petition revolves around the legal classification of Christian marriage as monogamous.

The lawyer argued that it’s Parliament’s duty to acknowledge various forms of marriage rather than dictate the religious practices associated with Christian marriage.

He emphasised that Article 45(4) of the Constitution requires Parliament to create laws that recognise marriages formed under different traditions and systems of personal and family law.

“Parliament has overstepped by defining Christian, Hindu, and civil marriages as monogamous, while Islamic and customary marriages are assumed to be polygamous or potentially polygamous.

“My client’s question is: Where does the idea that Christian marriage must be monogamous come from?” Wanyama stated.

He also mentioned that his client has delved deeply into the Bible but hasn’t found any scripture that mandates Christian marriage to be either monogamous or polygamous.

Wanyama contended that the law violates his client’s freedom of thought, belief, and opinion by limiting the type of marriage his client may pursue.

Additionally, he challenged Section 171 of the Penal Code, which imposes a five-year prison sentence for bigamy if someone already married under a monogamous union enters into another marriage.

The lawyer asserted that the State shouldn’t dictate how Christians practice their faith.

The petitioner, who has written two books titled Polygamists Will Go to Heaven and Jesus Does Not Oppose Polygamy, expressed that he still feels youthful in this matter.

The case is set to continue on November 4, when the Attorney General is expected to address the petition.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Polygamy Christian Marriage Marriage Challenges
.

Latest Stories

Science, technology key to reviving Kenya's coffee sector
Science, technology key to reviving Kenya's coffee sector
Business
By Juliet Omelo
3 hrs ago
Why Ruto has picked on Sifuna in his direct responses and frequent public clashes
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
3 hrs ago
Consequential Elections Bill sails through second reading at National Assembly
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Unite or perish, Uhuru tells Opposition leaders
By Amos Kiarie 3 hrs ago
Unite or perish, Uhuru tells Opposition leaders
Above the law? How Ruto's administration has defied the law and courts on key projects
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Above the law? How Ruto's administration has defied the law and courts on key projects
Consequential Elections Bill sails through second reading at National Assembly
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Consequential Elections Bill sails through second reading at National Assembly
Why Ruto has picked on Sifuna in his direct responses and frequent public clashes
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Why Ruto has picked on Sifuna in his direct responses and frequent public clashes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved