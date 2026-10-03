Kenya Power warns customers over hacked X account

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Power has warned customers against engaging with its customer care account on X after it was hacked. [Courtesy]

Kenya Power has warned customers against engaging with its customer care account on X after it was hacked.

In a statement, the utility said efforts to recover control of the @KenyaPower_Care account were ongoing, urging customers not to respond to messages or follow instructions issued through the account until further notice.

“Customers and members of the public are advised not to engage with any content posted on the account,” Kenya Power said.

The warning follows unusual posts that appeared on the account promoting cryptocurrency-related content, including information on a purported “$HYPE Season 2” allocation checker.

The posts are unrelated to Kenya Power’s electricity services and customer support activities.

The hacked account, @KenyaPower_Care, has more than 1.6 million followers and is normally used by customers to report power outages, make inquiries and seek assistance from the utility.

Customers seeking assistance have been urged to use other official communication channels, including its main X account, @KenyaPower, its official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts, the *977# USSD service and the myPower app.