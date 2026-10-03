Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenya Power warns customers over hacked X account

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Power has warned customers against engaging with its customer care account on X after it was hacked. [Courtesy]

Kenya Power has warned customers against engaging with its customer care account on X after it was hacked.

In a statement, the utility said efforts to recover control of the @KenyaPower_Care account were ongoing, urging customers not to respond to messages or follow instructions issued through the account until further notice.

“Customers and members of the public are advised not to engage with any content posted on the account,” Kenya Power said.

The warning follows unusual posts that appeared on the account promoting cryptocurrency-related content, including information on a purported “$HYPE Season 2” allocation checker.

The posts are unrelated to Kenya Power’s electricity services and customer support activities.

The hacked account, @KenyaPower_Care, has more than 1.6 million followers and is normally used by customers to report power outages, make inquiries and seek assistance from the utility.

Customers seeking assistance have been urged to use other official communication channels, including its main X account, @KenyaPower, its official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts, the *977# USSD service and the myPower app.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) KPLC X Page Hacked Kenya Power KPLC
.

Latest Stories

Science, technology key to reviving Kenya's coffee sector
Science, technology key to reviving Kenya's coffee sector
Business
By Juliet Omelo
3 hrs ago
Why Ruto has picked on Sifuna in his direct responses and frequent public clashes
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
3 hrs ago
Consequential Elections Bill sails through second reading at National Assembly
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Unite or perish, Uhuru tells Opposition leaders
By Amos Kiarie 3 hrs ago
Unite or perish, Uhuru tells Opposition leaders
Above the law? How Ruto's administration has defied the law and courts on key projects
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Above the law? How Ruto's administration has defied the law and courts on key projects
Consequential Elections Bill sails through second reading at National Assembly
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Consequential Elections Bill sails through second reading at National Assembly
Why Ruto has picked on Sifuna in his direct responses and frequent public clashes
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Why Ruto has picked on Sifuna in his direct responses and frequent public clashes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved