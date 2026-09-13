Gachagua links Embu violence to 2027 Mt Kenya succession battle

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua meet his supporters in Oregon on September 13, 2026. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has linked the violence that disrupted Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s political meeting in Embu to an emerging battle over the political direction of the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua condemned the violence at Nembure Stadium, where one person was killed, several others injured and six vehicles torched, according to the National Police Service.

However, he also accused the government of using excessive force against protesters, arguing that the incident reflected growing tensions over political mobilisation in the region.

In a statement posted on social media, Gachagua accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of attempting to establish Kindiki as its political point man in Mt Kenya East while weakening what he described as the region’s traditional political unity.

He claimed Kindiki had been tasked with mobilising voters in Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties by October 25, 2026, as part of efforts to secure the region’s support ahead of the 2027 election.

“I have told you (Kindiki) several times, and it is in the public domain, that you cannot divide the mountain; this is an exercise in futility,” Gachagua said.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader further alleged that money was being distributed at political gatherings in the region to influence residents.

He argued that such tactics risked provoking resistance among communities more interested in development than political handouts.

“How do you make our hardworking people leave their farms, homes and shops to come and queue for stolen wealth?” he posed.

Gachagua said the government should instead focus on delivering roads, clean water, quality education and healthcare, rather than mobilising citizens around political events.

His remarks come against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive succession contest within Mt Kenya, a region that played a significant role in President William Ruto’s victory in the 2022 presidential election.

Gachagua, who served as Ruto’s deputy before their political fallout, has positioned himself as a leading figure in the opposition effort to challenge Ruto.

Speaking to Kenyans in Portland, Oregon, during his ongoing tour of the United States, Gachagua broadened his criticism of the administration, accusing Ruto of using the presidency to advance private business interests.

Gachagua described what he called the President’s extensive business interests as “state capture”, alleging that Ruto had interests spanning banking, insurance, healthcare, steel, cement, tiles, education, ICT and transport.

“There’s no money in circulation, and business is not thriving because the country has been taken over by what we call state capture. William Ruto is doing all the businesses in the country,” he said.

Gachagua said tackling corruption would be a central pillar of the United Opposition’s agenda, alongside police reforms and scrapping the affordable housing levy.

“If we deal with corruption, we shall do away with 40 per cent of Kenya’s problems,” he said, adding that he believed he was best placed to lead the fight.

Gachagua said he would support whichever candidate the United Opposition ultimately selects.

“I am the leading contender, but I will support whoever we settle on unconditionally. Let the rest commit to the same,” he said.

He also urged opposition leaders to delay naming their presidential candidate, arguing that an early declaration would expose the candidate to unnecessary political attacks.

“Tukitoa mtu saa hii, atatuhangaisha,” Gachagua said, citing the late President Mwai Kibaki’s nomination as presidential candidate just 73 days before the election.