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Caleb Amisi urges opposition unity, pleads with Kalonzo to back Sifuna

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Sep. 12, 2026
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Saboti MP Caleb Amisi speaks during a rally in Ganze, Kilifi County. [Courtesy, Caleb Amisi]

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has urged former Vice President and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka to support Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for president in 2027.

Amisi, who is the People's Renaissance Movement party leader, said the 2027 general election will be decided by the youth who are tired of President William Ruto's administration and that older politicians should take up the role of mentors instead of competing with younger politicians.

He spoke at Matanomane in Ganze Sub County, Kilifi County, during the homecoming of the party’s national chairman and former Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire.

He also urged residents to shun Ruto for running down the country and making life unbearable for Kenyans through his harsh economic policies.

At the same time, Amisi said opposition unity was the only strength that can be used to send President Ruto home.

According to the vocal legislator, President Ruto will have a smooth ride back to State House if the opposition leaders fail to forge a united front against him.

He claimed time was running out for the opposition to name Ruto's challenger so Kenyans could rally against the president early enough.

“The opposition should remain united and come up with a candidate to challenge Ruto right now, and if they fail to heed to our advice then we are doomed. We want Ruto to go home because of the dire situation he has left the country in,” he said.

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Related Topics

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi 2027 Elections Opposition Unity Edwin Sifuna
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