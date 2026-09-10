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Ndindi Nyoro tells Ruto to keep off Tata Chemicals

By Stephen Nzioka | Sep. 10, 2026
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PPK leader Ndindi Nyoro addresses a rally at Nambale market in Busia on August 30, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has cautioned President William Ruto against meddling in the affairs of Tata Chemicals, Africa’s largest soda ash plant in Lake Magadi, Kajiado County.

Nyoro, who is the Peoples’ Party of Kenya leader, has accused President Ruto of an alleged plot to take control of Tata Chemicals through a shareholding scheme.

He said Ruto’s directive on Tata Chemicals closure raises concerns over the future of multinational firms and their operations in the country.

Speaking during a tour of Wote, Makueni County, on Thursday, Nyoro termed the Head of State’s move selfish, saying even if he had since softened his stance on the firm, it remains wanting for investors.

“His utterances were and remain wanting for external and internal investors. We don’t want investors to work in a bad political environment. Even if he seems to have made a U-turn on the matter, we are aware he has been pushing to be a shareholder in the company. We don’t want investors to be interfered with politically because we must create an environment where our people have access to job opportunities. It is almost reaching a catastrophic level in terms of lack of jobs for our people,” he said

The PPK leader warned that the country is in a bad economic state with a Sh13.5 trillion debt that is projected to grow further by next year.

“When Ruto exits next year the debt will be more than Sh15 trillion. The next president, who will be coming from the opposition, will have hard times in running this country. For every Sh100 that will be collected as tax from 2028, Sh91 will be used to repay government debts. We should not have time now to fight as opposition and also as Kenyans. We must hold hands and send the president back home because of his failures,” Nyoro said.

The MP urged opposition leaders to put aside their political differences and unite behind a single presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying that a united opposition would have a better chance of defeating President Ruto.

 “If the opposition wants to defeat President Ruto, they must come together and present one presidential candidate. I am ready to talk to all the opposition principals,” Nyoro said.

Nyoro also outlined a raft of proposals he says could help revive Kenya’s economy and ease the financial burden on ordinary citizens.

Among his proposals is the use of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to strengthen the health sector. He argued that Kenyans should be able to access quality healthcare without being forced to bear the full cost of medical services.

Nyoro further proposed changes to the way education is financed, suggesting that bursaries currently administered through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) and county governments be channelled towards financing free primary and secondary education.

He said such an approach would create a more uniform education financing system and ensure that children from poor households are not disadvantaged because of their parents' inability to meet school-related expenses.

Nyoro's proposals come amid growing debate over the country's economic direction, the cost of living, access to healthcare and the financing of education.

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