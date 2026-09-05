Inside the politics behind Tata Chemicals' closure

The decision by President William Ruto to order the closure of Africa’s largest manufacturer of natural soda ash, Tata Chemicals Limited has attracted local and international attention with pundits warning of a strain relation between Kenya and India where the company's investors originate.
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