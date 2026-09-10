Most Kenyans reject Broad-Based Government, say country on wrong path

President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga during the Broad-Based Government retreat in Naivasha. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

A recent TIFA Research opinion poll indicates that more than half of Kenyans oppose the Broad-Based Government arrangement between President William Ruto and the late Prime Minister Raila Odinga. The poll, released on September 9, reveals that 76 per cent of respondents feel the country is moving in the wrong direction.

“Dissatisfaction with the country’s direction has risen to 76 per cent in June 2026, the highest level recorded across the tracking period and up from 68 per cent in November 2025,” the survey noted. “At the same time, only 15 percent believe Kenya is moving in the right direction, indicating a sustained and increasingly entrenched negative public mood.”