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Gachagua, Nyoro reignite battle for political control of Mt Kenya ahead of 2027

By Ndungu Gachane | Sep. 10, 2026
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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro. [File, Standard]

The frosty political relationship between former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has resurfaced as the two engage in a no holds barred confrontation over the political influence in the Mt Kenya region.

Once political bosom buddies who talked positively about each other as they campaigned for President William Ruto,with Gachagua at one time seeking refuge in Nyoro’s home when he was sought by the police, the two later fell out once they joined Ruto's government.

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Ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Mt Kenya Region President William Ruto
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