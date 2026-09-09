Abasuba elders want Tom Mboya honoured posthumously

Elders of the Abasuba were pointing at the grave of former freedom fighter the late Tom Mboya in Rusinga Island, Mbita Sub-county. The elders want the government to hononour freedom fighter, the late Tom Mboya posthumously in this year’s Mashujaa Day celebration [James Omoro-Standard].

Elders of the Abasuba community want the government to honour freedom fighter, the late Tom Mboya posthumously in this year’s Mashujaa Day celebration.

Through the Suba Council of Elders, the senior citizens said Tom Mboya made significant contributions in laying the foundation for development in this country.