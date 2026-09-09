Abasuba elders want Tom Mboya honoured posthumously

Elders of the Abasuba community want the government to honour freedom fighter, the late Tom Mboya posthumously in this year’s Mashujaa Day celebration.
Through the Suba Council of Elders, the senior citizens said Tom Mboya made significant contributions in laying the foundation for development in this country.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902