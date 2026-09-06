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Soda ash war: Ruto's exploitation claims, Gachagua's business allegations

By Ndung’u Gachane | Sep. 6, 2026
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President William Ruto ordered the closure of Tata Chemicals, announcing that his administration would give the license to a new company. [File]

President William Ruto has branded Tata Chemicals ‘criminals’ who have been exploiting Kenyans, while his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, alleged that the President wanted to replace the company with a Chinese investor who serves Ruto’s commercial interests.

The Head of State, in his visit to Kajiado yesterday, castigated the Opposition leaders who accused him of scaring away investors by failing to adhere to the rule of law, claiming the Opposition were protecting exploitative companies.

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