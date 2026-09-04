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DCP leaders link Soda Ash closure to Ruto's commercial interests

By Ndung’u Gachane | Sep. 4, 2026
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DCP leaders accuse Ruto of economic sabotage over Tata Chemicals’ closure. [Courtesy]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leaders now claim President William Ruto’s commercial interests led to the closure of Africa’s largest manufacturer of natural soda ash, Tata Chemicals Limited.

Led by the party’s Secretary-General designate John Methu and a host of Kajiado leaders, where the company is domiciled, the leaders claim the closure, which was attributed to regulatory compliance, was a “textbook example of state-sponsored economic sabotage” that “will plunge thousands of Kenyan families into absolute desperation”.

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Related Topics

Tata Chemicals Magadi William Ruto Democracy for Citizens Party Lake Magadi Soda Ash
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