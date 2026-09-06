Livelihoods of Tata Chemicals workers on the edge after Ruto closure directive

Tata Chemicals factory in Magadi, Kajiado West constituency Kajiado County. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Peter Oyare, aged 60, and about seven men and a lone middle-aged woman are sitting on a modified chair behind the servant quarters houses of Tata Chemicals in Kajiado County.

The shade from the houses offers a much-needed shield from the scorching sun as they engage in conversation as they sip ice-cold water in a five-liter jerrican.