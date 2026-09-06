Scramble for Maa region: Ruto, opposition lock horns in bid to succeed Raila

President William Ruto and an energised opposition have locked horns and are currently embroiled in a scramble for the Maa vote ahead of the high-stakes 2027 general election.
Both parties have rolled out a relentless charm offensive targeting the Maasai-dominated counties of Narok, Samburu, and Kajiado with the Maa region emerging as a critical voting bloc that could determine who clinches power come the general polls.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…