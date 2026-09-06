Scramble for Maa region: Ruto, opposition lock horns in bid to succeed Raila

President William Ruto inspects projects during his tour of Kajiado county. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

President William Ruto and an energised opposition have locked horns and are currently embroiled in a scramble for the Maa vote ahead of the high-stakes 2027 general election.

Both parties have rolled out a relentless charm offensive targeting the Maasai-dominated counties of Narok, Samburu, and Kajiado with the Maa region emerging as a critical voting bloc that could determine who clinches power come the general polls.