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Alex Kiprotich Abduction: How traffic officers may have helped masked men escape

By Caroline Chebet | Sep. 6, 2026
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Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich at the Standard Group Center on September 02, 2026 after he was abducted along the Gilgil–Nakuru Road by armed men alongside his driver on August 01, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Five days after the abduction of The Standard Group Associate Editor, Alex Kiprotich, pressure is mounting on the National Police Service (NPS) to arrest the suspects.

On Friday, September 4, two days after the incident, the forensic department of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) collected fingerprints from the vehicle that Kiprotich and his colleague, Geoffrey Kamau, were driving at the time.

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Alex Kiprotich Abduction Operations Support Unit Police Abductions Rogue Police Officers
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