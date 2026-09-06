Alex Kiprotich Abduction: How traffic officers may have helped masked men escape

Five days after the abduction of The Standard Group Associate Editor, Alex Kiprotich, pressure is mounting on the National Police Service (NPS) to arrest the suspects.
On Friday, September 4, two days after the incident, the forensic department of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) collected fingerprints from the vehicle that Kiprotich and his colleague, Geoffrey Kamau, were driving at the time.
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