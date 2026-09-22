Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Trump at UN calls for all countries to quit ICC

By AFP | Sep. 22, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

US President Donald Trump at the 81st UN General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York. [Timothy Clary, AFP]

US President Donald Trump called Tuesday for all nations that are part of the International Criminal Court to quit the body, calling it "out of control."

"The United States is equally opposed to the out-of-control institution known as the International Criminal Court," he said at the United Nations.

"I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately," he added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has vowed to dismantle the ICC "brick by brick," describing the court as an "intolerable threat to US sovereignty."

The body tries individuals for the world's worst crimes.

Washington has imposed a series of sanctions on ICC officials, furious at the court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- a close US ally.

On Tuesday, Trump said Washington would "never allow US service members or anyone else to be investigated or given show trials by an anti-American tribunal with no jurisdiction over us."

The United States is not an ICC member and has never ratified the Rome Statute that established the court. Israel, Russia and China are also not members.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

UN General Assembly US President Donald Trump ICC
.

Latest Stories

How rising costs put dairy businesses in Trans Nzoia under pressure
How rising costs put dairy businesses in Trans Nzoia under pressure
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
1 hr ago
Kenya ranks eighth in regional conservation outlook
Environment & Climate
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

I will speak up: Uhuru reopens 2022 poll row, says Raila won contest as Ruto allies fire back
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
I will speak up: Uhuru reopens 2022 poll row, says Raila won contest as Ruto allies fire back
Retired president claim revives 2022 election dispute over vote tally and Ruto's win
By Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Retired president claim revives 2022 election dispute over vote tally and Ruto's win
School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano 1 hr ago
School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers
Kalonzo, Sifuna locked in battle over the 'Ukombozi' party name
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Kalonzo, Sifuna locked in battle over the 'Ukombozi' party name
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved