NCIC summons MPs Didmus Barasa, John Naimot over public utterances

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NCIC said Barasa had been summoned over remarks he allegedly made in Sirisia Constituency on September 19.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and Turkana South MP John Ariko Naimot over separate public utterances made in Bungoma and Turkana counties.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, September 22, the commission said Barasa had been summoned over remarks he allegedly made in Sirisia Constituency, Bungoma County, on September 19.

“The Commission is investigating public utterances made by Hon. Didmus Wekesa Barasa at Sirisia Constituency, Bungoma County on 19th September, 2026,” the NCIC said.

According to the commission, Barasa spoke about leaders from the former Western Province holding senior government positions, including Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, ambassadors and parastatal chairpersons.

The NCIC said Barasa allegedly urged the leaders to use their positions to address what he described as the “interests of people from the region”.

The commission said the remarks were being investigated under various provisions of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

“Pursuant thereto, you are hereby summoned pursuant to sections 13, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 56, 59, 60, 61, 62 and 63 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, to appear before the Commission,” the summons states.

Naimot, meanwhile, was summoned over remarks he allegedly made at Kaputir Location in Kapurir Ward, Turkana South Constituency, on September 2.

The NCIC said Naimot allegedly used derogatory language in reference to a community while discussing insecurity, livestock raids and the sharing of benefits from the Lokichar Oil Basin.

The commission said it was investigating the remarks made during the Kaputir address under the same provisions of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

Both MPs have been directed to appear before the NCIC on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at Britam Tower in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The commission said the two lawmakers would be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations, present evidence and make representations before it decides.