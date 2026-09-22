Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

NCIC summons MPs Didmus Barasa, John Naimot over public utterances

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 22, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

NCIC said Barasa had been summoned over remarks he allegedly made in Sirisia Constituency on September 19.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and Turkana South MP John Ariko Naimot over separate public utterances made in Bungoma and Turkana counties.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, September 22, the commission said Barasa had been summoned over remarks he allegedly made in Sirisia Constituency, Bungoma County, on September 19.

“The Commission is investigating public utterances made by Hon. Didmus Wekesa Barasa at Sirisia Constituency, Bungoma County on 19th September, 2026,” the NCIC said.

According to the commission, Barasa spoke about leaders from the former Western Province holding senior government positions, including Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, ambassadors and parastatal chairpersons.

The NCIC said Barasa allegedly urged the leaders to use their positions to address what he described as the “interests of people from the region”.

The commission said the remarks were being investigated under various provisions of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

“Pursuant thereto, you are hereby summoned pursuant to sections 13, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 56, 59, 60, 61, 62 and 63 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, to appear before the Commission,” the summons states.

Naimot, meanwhile, was summoned over remarks he allegedly made at Kaputir Location in Kapurir Ward, Turkana South Constituency, on September 2.

The NCIC said Naimot allegedly used derogatory language in reference to a community while discussing insecurity, livestock raids and the sharing of benefits from the Lokichar Oil Basin.

The commission said it was investigating the remarks made during the Kaputir address under the same provisions of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

Both MPs have been directed to appear before the NCIC on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at Britam Tower in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The commission said the two lawmakers would be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations, present evidence and make representations before it decides.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

National Cohesion and Integration Act Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Turkana South MP John Ariko Naimot
.

Latest Stories

How rising costs put dairy businesses in Trans Nzoia under pressure
How rising costs put dairy businesses in Trans Nzoia under pressure
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
1 hr ago
Kenya ranks eighth in regional conservation outlook
Environment & Climate
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

I will speak up: Uhuru reopens 2022 poll row, says Raila won contest as Ruto allies fire back
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
I will speak up: Uhuru reopens 2022 poll row, says Raila won contest as Ruto allies fire back
Retired president claim revives 2022 election dispute over vote tally and Ruto's win
By Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Retired president claim revives 2022 election dispute over vote tally and Ruto's win
School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano 1 hr ago
School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers
Kalonzo, Sifuna locked in battle over the 'Ukombozi' party name
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Kalonzo, Sifuna locked in battle over the 'Ukombozi' party name
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved