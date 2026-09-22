UDA hits back at Uhuru over 2022 election remarks

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UDA claims Uhuru had used State machinery in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2022 election.



The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has criticised retired President Uhuru Kenyatta over his remarks that he still believes the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the 2022 presidential election.

In a statement dated September 22, 2026, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar accused Uhuru of failing to come to terms with the outcome of the election, which was won by President William Ruto.

“Uhuru has never healed from the humiliating defeat that he occasioned Raila in the hands of President William Ruto,” Omar said.

He further claimed that Uhuru had used State machinery in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2022 election, allegations the statement did not substantiate.

Omar also accused the retired president of engaging in “unconstitutional shenanigans” before, during and after the election, citing alleged threats to former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and events at Bomas of Kenya on August 15, 2022.

“William Ruto conclusively won the 2022 election,” Omar said, adding that Ruto would seek another term in the 2027 elections.

The UDA official also credited Ruto with contributing to Uhuru's victories in the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections, when Ruto served as his deputy.

“Uhuru would not have even won the 2013 and 2017 elections were it not for the vigorous campaign mounted by President Ruto, then as his running mate,” he said.

Omar accused Uhuru of later abandoning Ruto and said the former president was yet to come to terms with the 2022 election outcome.

“Let him prepare for more humiliation come 2027,” Omar said.