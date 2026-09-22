Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

UDA hits back at Uhuru over 2022 election remarks

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 22, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

UDA claims Uhuru had used State machinery in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2022 election.


The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has criticised retired President Uhuru Kenyatta over his remarks that he still believes the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the 2022 presidential election.

In a statement dated September 22, 2026, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar accused Uhuru of failing to come to terms with the outcome of the election, which was won by President William Ruto.

“Uhuru has never healed from the humiliating defeat that he occasioned Raila in the hands of President William Ruto,” Omar said.

He further claimed that Uhuru had used State machinery in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2022 election, allegations the statement did not substantiate.

Omar also accused the retired president of engaging in “unconstitutional shenanigans” before, during and after the election, citing alleged threats to former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and events at Bomas of Kenya on August 15, 2022.

“William Ruto conclusively won the 2022 election,” Omar said, adding that Ruto would seek another term in the 2027 elections.

The UDA official also credited Ruto with contributing to Uhuru's victories in the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections, when Ruto served as his deputy.

“Uhuru would not have even won the 2013 and 2017 elections were it not for the vigorous campaign mounted by President Ruto, then as his running mate,” he said.

Omar accused Uhuru of later abandoning Ruto and said the former president was yet to come to terms with the 2022 election outcome.

“Let him prepare for more humiliation come 2027,” Omar said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

UDA SG Hassan Omar Uhuru Kenyatta Raila Odinga 2027 General Elections
.

Latest Stories

How rising costs put dairy businesses in Trans Nzoia under pressure
How rising costs put dairy businesses in Trans Nzoia under pressure
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
1 hr ago
Kenya ranks eighth in regional conservation outlook
Environment & Climate
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

I will speak up: Uhuru reopens 2022 poll row, says Raila won contest as Ruto allies fire back
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
I will speak up: Uhuru reopens 2022 poll row, says Raila won contest as Ruto allies fire back
Retired president claim revives 2022 election dispute over vote tally and Ruto's win
By Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Retired president claim revives 2022 election dispute over vote tally and Ruto's win
School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano 1 hr ago
School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers
Kalonzo, Sifuna locked in battle over the 'Ukombozi' party name
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Kalonzo, Sifuna locked in battle over the 'Ukombozi' party name
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved