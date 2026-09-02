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5,000 AP officers to keep peace in 2027 elections

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Sep. 2, 2026
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Approximately 5,000 Administration Police officers will be deployed to join other officers to keep peace during the 2027 general election, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has said.

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