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Maraga taskforce on police transport

By Brian Lagat | Sep. 2, 2026
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RentCo Africa, CFAO Motors and Co-operative Bank Hand over 40 Land Cruiser Vehicles to the National Police Service under Phase 7 of the Government Leasing Programme. [Courtesy, Co-op Bank]

Kenya’s police transport system has been identified as a critical weakness in the delivery of security services in the country.

The National Taskforce  on Improvement of Terms and Conditions of Service and Other Reforms for Members of the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service, chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga, examined the problem in detail in its 2023 report.

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National Police Service National Taskforce Chief Justice David Maraga 2023 report
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