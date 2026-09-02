Maraga taskforce on police transport

Kenya’s police transport system has been identified as a critical weakness in the delivery of security services in the country.
The National Taskforce on Improvement of Terms and Conditions of Service and Other Reforms for Members of the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service, chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga, examined the problem in detail in its 2023 report.
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