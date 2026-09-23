Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kajiado banks on 'Jitume' initiative to expand digital access and opportunities

By Peterson Githaiga | Sep. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kajiado East Member of Parliament Kakuta Mai Mai.[File, Standard]

A Section of Kajiado county leaders are calling on prosecution for individuals allegedly grabbing land meant for government institutions.

Led by Kajiado East Member of Parliament Kakuta Mai Mai, the leaders told the individuals that their days were numbered.

Speaking during the laying of a foundation stone in Kitengela town where a Kajiado Jitume Dugital Center of Excellence is being constructed, the leaders said selfish people were out to grab potions of Government land, and they will not be tolerated.

Kakuta said seventy acres grabbed at the Kitengela Institute of Technology have been retrieved following a directive by President Wiilliam Ruto during his recent visit to the county.

"Through the President's directive that the land be taken back from the selfish individuals, we have been able to fence it back; we will not tolerate anyone who grabs public land in this area," said the lawmaker.

 He said the Kajiado Jitume Digital Centre of Excellence (CoE), makes another step towards expanding access to digital infrastructure, skills, innovation and economic opportunities for young people across the country.

Once completed, the Digital Centre is envisioned to provide an enabling environment where young people, innovators, creatives and entrepreneurs can access digital infrastructure, acquire relevant skills and pursue opportunities within Kenya’s growing digital economy.

The Centre forms part of the Government’s broader investment in building a future-ready workforce and expanding access to digital opportunities at the grassroots through the Jitume Digital Enablement Programme. The programme seeks to establish a Jitume Centre of Excellence in every county, complementing the network of over 300 Jitume Digital Hubs being established across the country.

Maimai said the Centre represents an important investment in the future of young people in Kajiado County.

“We have begun an exciting journey towards digital excellence and skills development in Kajiado East. For a long time, our residents have had to travel to neighbouring counties to access these opportunities. In just a few months, our young people will be able to access digital skills, technology and opportunities right here in their own community. I am confident that we are now firmly on the right path towards empowering our youth to participate and thrive in the digital economy,” said the law maker.

The Centre is expected to provide modern digital infrastructure and spaces that support digital skills development, innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration.

Drawing from the Jitume Centre of Excellence model, the facilities are designed to support areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and digital content creation, alongside collaborative workspaces and high-speed internet connectivity.

Technopolis Development Authority Chief Manager for Construction, Operation & Management, Eng. Anthony Sang said the development of Centres of Excellence across the country is intended to create stronger pathways for young Kenyans to move from digital access and skills development to innovation, entrepreneurship and employment.

“The Jitume Centres of Excellence are about creating an environment where young people can acquire relevant digital skills, innovate and translate their ideas into opportunities. Through the Kajiado Centre, we want to bring the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to participate in the digital economy closer to young people and communities,” said Sang.

Since the inception of the Jitume programme in 2023, nearly 30,000 digital devices have been deployed nationally to train more than 100,000 young people, with 91,428 accessing digital jobs.

The Kajiado Centre will contribute to the Government’s broader ambition of expanding digital infrastructure and opportunities across the country while supporting the development of a digitally skilled workforce capable of participating in emerging areas of the economy.

The Jitume Digital Enablement Programme is implemented by the Technopolis Development Authority in collaboration with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), ICT Authority (ICTA) and the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Through the programme, the Government is working to create a connected national ecosystem where access to technology is accompanied by skills, innovation, entrepreneurship and pathways to digital work, ensuring that more Kenyans can participate meaningfully in the digital.

The Technopolis Development Authority (formerly Konza Technopolis Development Authority) is Kenya’s statutory agency established under the Technopolis Act, 2026 to develop, manage and promote technopolises as world-class smart cities, science parks and innovation ecosystems.

Its anchor project, Konza Technopolis, is the flagship Government of Kenya initiative and one of Africa’s leading smart city developments that is a master-planned destination for technology enterprise, research, digital services, innovation and sustainable urban living, located 60 kilometers southeast of Nairobi along the Nairobi–Mombasa corridor.

The Authority provides the enabling infrastructure, governance, investment facilitation, and one-stop-shop services that allow businesses and  researchers.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kajiado County Kajiado Leadership Land Grabbing
.

Latest Stories

US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji
27 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Business
By Brian Ngugi
27 mins ago
People's coalition to appeal ruling on national tallying centre
Politics
By Irene Githinji
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
By Brian Ngugi 27 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
By Jacob Ochiro 27 mins ago
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
By Ndungu Gachane 27 mins ago
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
By Josphat Thiong’o 27 mins ago
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved