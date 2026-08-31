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Maraga questions transparency in procurement of new police uniforms

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 31, 2026
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Former Chief Justice David Maraga has questioned the transparency of the procurement process for Kenya’s new police uniforms, alleging that the implementation of the reforms has been marred by corruption and secrecy.

Addressing the press on Monday, Maraga confirmed that the change of police uniforms was among more than 200 recommendations contained in the report of the Task Force on Police Reforms, which he chaired.

However, he raised concerns over how the recommendation was subsequently implemented.

“Whereas police uniforms were part of the over 200 task force recommendations, the attempt to implement it [was] already marred by corruption and opaqueness,” Maraga said.

His remarks come a day after the National Police Service (NPS)  dismissed reports linking Nalitex Limited to the procurement and manufacture of the new Kenya Police Service General Duty uniform.

The NPS said Nalitex had no role in the development, selection, procurement or manufacture of the new uniform.

“The NPS is particularly concerned that the media reports have introduced an entity referred to as Nalitex Limited into the procurement and manufacture of the new police uniform, yet the said entity does not feature anywhere in the NPS process relating to its development, selection, procurement or manufacture,” the Service said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The police service said Bedi Investments Limited is manufacturing the new uniforms, which it said was lawfully awarded the contract following a procurement process conducted in accordance with the law.

According to the NPS, the decision to replace the General Duty uniform was part of broader police reforms and was made before the procurement process began.

The Service said the Maraga Task Force considered concerns raised by police officers about the existing uniform.

Officers reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the old uniform and overwhelmingly supported its replacement.

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Police Uniforms Maraga TaskForce Former CJ David Maraga
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