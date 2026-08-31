Sonko urges youth to elect visionary leaders

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Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after collecting the National Economic Development Party certificate from the Registrar of Political Parties in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged the young people across the country to vote wisely in the forthcoming 2027 General Election.

Sonko, who doubles up as the National Economic Development Party (NEDP) leader, on Sunday took party campaigns to Tharaka Nithi County, where he paraded party aspirants, and urged the youths to vote for leaders committed to their growth and economic empowerment.

Speaking at Magumoni in Chuka-Igambang'ombe constituency after a service at Mucatha Methodist Church, the former governor said NEDP had identified poverty as one of the biggest challenges facing the people, and was committed to its eradication.

He said for the challenges to be addressed, the youths who make up the majority of voters, and other groups must elect the right leaders next year.

Sonko unveiled NEDP's Tharaka Nithi Woman Rep aspirant Christine Gateria and said the party will field candidates in all parts of the country.

"Our biggest challenge is poverty. We want to eradicate that. The youth have been committed in voting, but the people you voted for let you once got elected and went to Nairobi. They forgot it is you who put them there," he said.

Sonko warned the youth against electing people who fail to deliver their election pledges.

Urging the residents to cast their ballot in favour of Ms Gatiria and other party candidates, the former governor assured the constituents of NEDP's commitment to address poverty, high unemployment rates and other development issues.

"Once you elect these leaders in NEDP, we are going to ensure the youth are economically empowered, and we will eradicate poverty. It is very painful for me to see the number of unemployed young people," he said.

Sonko also singled out single mothers, saying they had suffered because of unemployment.

"As the NEDP leadership we are committed in seeing that the youth in Tharaka Nithi have gainful employment, so that they are able to pay school fees for their children and also sustain their families," he added.

He said his vision is to see self-reliant youths, hence his commitment to ensure the party manifesto includes eradication of poverty.

"We want the people who are able to be self-reliant. That is why we are committed to poverty eradication, as we also do other development programmes."