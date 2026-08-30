Election tech row raises fresh fears of disputed 2027 presidential poll

A voter verifies his details with the KIEMS Kit during the 2022 General election voting at Uhuru Gardens Primary School, Langata Constituency. [File, Standard]

From 2013 to 2022, Kenya’s Presidential election have centered on the integrity of technology, tallying discrepancies, and compliance of electoral laws and the next year’s general election will follow suit if claims by Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is anything to go by.

Gachagua on Wednesday accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of quietly laying the groundwork for a rigged election through a digital system allegedly tailored for a South Korean firm Miru Systems.