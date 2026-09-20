Tharaka University student drowns in River Kathita

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Tharaka University Vice Chancellor Peter Muriungi says they are cooperating with authorities investigating the incident. [File, Standard]

Tharaka University management has cautioned students against swimming in River Kathita after a first-year student drowned.

Vice Chancellor Peter Muriungi, in a statement, said the university is cooperating with authorities investigating the incident.

"The university is working closely with the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident involving a first-year male student on Saturday evening, September 19, 2026," Prof Muriungi said.

The body was removed to Marimanti Level 4 Hospital mortuary.

"We have also engaged with the student's family and are providing the necessary support to those affected by this difficult event. Out of respect for the family and given the ongoing processes, the university will not speculate on the circumstances of the incident or release further personal details until the appropriate notifications have been made," the VC said.

Prof Muriungi broke the news of the tragic incident to the university community during an interdenominational service at the main campus on Sunday.

"Yesterday, we had an unfortunate incident in which one of our students drowned. It is very unfortunate. As a university, we convey our sincere condolences to the family," said Prof Muriungi, during an interdenominational service at the main campus in Tharaka constituency.

"The university community is encouraged to remain calm, compassionate, and respectful of the student's family's privacy at this difficult time. Students and staff who may require counselling or other support are encouraged to contact the University through the appropriate student-support channels," he said.

The VC said more information on the incident will be communicated through official channels.

"This is something we do not want to happen to our University, to any parent, because it is very sad. So try to avoid the things you are doing that are risky. Don't go to swim in River Kathita. You might imagine the water is not very deep but you have no experience. So, don't go there," he told the students.