Killings, border violence and political tensions: KNCHR sounds alarm ahead of 2027

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KNCHR Chairperson Claris Awuor Ogangah-Onyango. [File,Standard]

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has warned of growing threats to life and political participation after recent killings in Isiolo and Embu and renewed violence along the Turkana-West Pokot border.

In a statement on Sunday, September 20, the commission said the incidents risk undermining security and fundamental freedoms as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election.

In Isiolo, five people, including two police officers and three elders, were reportedly killed in an alleged bandit attack in Gotu on September 16.

The deaths followed other attacks in the county, including the alleged shooting of a police constable during an ambush on an Anti-Stock Theft Unit patrol in Burat Ward and the reported killing of two people along the Meru-Isiolo border in August.

The KNCHR said the repeated attacks were causing fear, disrupting livelihoods and eroding peace in affected communities.

In Embu, two people died, and several others were injured during violence at Nembure Grounds on September 12.

The deceased were identified as Mike Macharia, 23, and Moses Munene, 30. Postmortem examinations confirmed that both men died from gunshot wounds.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened an investigation into whether police use of force during the incident was necessary and proportionate.

The commission also raised concerns over renewed violence along the Turkana-West Pokot border, where it said armed attacks, livestock theft and retaliatory violence had followed a period of relative calm secured through disarmament and peacebuilding efforts.

It said several people had reportedly been killed, hundreds of livestock stolen and houses destroyed on both sides of the border.

Affected areas include Kakong, Aroo and Lokwar/Nakuse on the Turkana side and Romos, Morita, Ompolion and Kases in Pokot North Sub-County.

The commission also cited allegations that a section of security teams attacked Nasolot and Sarmach areas in Pokot Central Sub-County on September 17.

Several locals were reportedly assaulted and houses torched during the incident, although the motive remained unclear.

The KNCHR also cited a reported gun attack on a passenger vehicle near Kakong'u along the Lodwar-Kapenguria Highway on September 11, in which three passengers were reportedly injured.

The commission said the insecurity was threatening more than the right to life, with access to education, health, food, property and freedom of movement also at risk.

It called for prompt, independent and impartial investigations into reported violence in Embu and along the Turkana-West Pokot border and urged authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

The commission also called for an oversight mechanism for multi-agency security teams conducting disarmament and security operations to ensure their actions remain lawful and proportionate.

In Isiolo, it urged the government to sustain security operations, including intelligence-led patrols, and ensure accountability for those responsible for recent attacks.

The KNCHR further raised concerns about inflammatory political rhetoric ahead of the 2027 election.

It cited recent remarks by Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia, Nominated MP Joseph Wainaina Iraya and United Democratic Alliance Secretary-General Hassan Omar. The commission said the matters remain before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), the courts or both.

The commission said statements that threaten or exclude citizens because of their political choices can create fear, deepen divisions and discourage participation in political activities.

Article 38 of the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to make political choices freely, while Article 81 requires elections to be free from violence, intimidation and improper influence.

The KNCHR urged political leaders and parties to reject violence, intimidation and inflammatory rhetoric as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

It also called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to remain vigilant and take steps to strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

The commission urged Kenyans, particularly young people, to reject incitement and avoid being mobilised against fellow citizens.

It said the State's duty to protect life should begin before people are killed or injured through early warning, prevention, investigation and accountability.