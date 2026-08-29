Mwangaza calls on police protection as Sifuna's Meru rallies face violence fears

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses residents during a Linda Mwanachi rally in Kitengela town on February 15, 2026 . [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

After a group of youths in Igembe South warned former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza against setting foot in the region with Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna, she has issued an appeal to the police for protection.

The group of youths in a widely circulated press interview said while Senator Sifuna and others were welcome to visit Maua in Igembe South, Mwangaza was not, and should not accompany the leaders there.

Senator Sifuna is expected to visit Meru on August 30 for a series of rallies.

"We welcome Sifuna, but we don't want Mwangaza here. She should confine herself to Ntumburi (her home area) and should not come here. She should not forget what happened in Maua," said one of the youths.

That was in reference to a previous visit Mwangaza made to Maua when a group of youths attacked her rally, killed a cow she had meant to donate to an elderly woman and burned food, bedding and other items.

But Mwangaza on August 29 remained unfazed, vowing she would accompany Sifuna everywhere, even as she appealed to the police to act.

"I am a principal of Linda Mwananchi, and it is my responsibility to attend Linda Mwananchi activities and rallies. Using the youth to intimidate political opponents is not (good) leadership. It is goonism and I condemn it in the strongest terms," she said.

Mwangaza added: "I call upon the National Police Service and the security leadership in Meru to take these threats seriously and guarantee the safety of Linda Mwananchi leaders, supporters and the people attending our rallies."

She said no amount of threats will deter their resolve to reach their supporters in Igembe.

"I have faced intimidation before. I am not a coward and threats will not stop me from going to Igembe or any part of Kenya. I will be there."

Recounting the ordeals suffered by Linda Mwananchi leaders and some residents of Homa Bay County, she cautioned rival politicians against any attempts to disrupt Sifuna's Meru tour.

Sifuna is set to kick off the tour in Kiirua in Buuri constituency, before the Linda Mwananchi leaders make their way to Githongo (Central Imenti constituency), Nkubu (South Imenti), Meru town (North Imenti), Kianjai (Tigania West) and other areas.

Noting that elected leaders in Meru, some who took part in her impeachment, will be among those in attendance, Mwangaza said everyone was welcome, only if they support Senator Sifuna for the presidency.

Meru assembly minority leader Mwenda Ithili, one of the MCAs who contributed to her ouster during her impeachment, is among those who have announced their support for Sifuna.

"Our biggest agenda is selling Sifuna as our presidential candidate, as Linda Mwananchi. If you are an aspirant who supports Sifuna, you will be welcomed, and those who believe in one term (for President William Ruto) are welcome, because supporting Sifuna is our main objective," she said.

Mwangaza, recounting the violence meted against Linda Mwananchi during their tour of Homa Bay, said such scenes must not be witnessed in Meru, and called for political tolerance.

"We expect more than 2,000 visitors in Meru on Sunday, including elected leaders and aspirants. We want to see our people turn out in large numbers to welcome Sifuna. We do not want rival politicians to send their goons to disrupt our meetings," Mwangaza said.

She added: I have attended many rallies with him, in Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu and many other places. The Homa Bay tour was attacked and my vehicle was extensively damaged, like others. I do not want to see such scenes in Meru, because we are peaceful and love visitors."

Mwangaza said rival politicians must not be allowed to disrupt the rallies which will see the Linda Mwananchi caravan visit at least four of the nine constituencies in Meru, where all the MPs, and a vast majority of MCAs supported her impeachment.

She said politicians who did not subscribe to political tolerance were culpable in disrupting Sifuna's rallies, saying that must not be allowed to happen in the Meru tour.

She said goons hired by politicians were to blame for the violence witnessed before.

"Selfish politicians hire goons because they are bad politicians."

North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood also preached peace, appealing for peace during the tour.

"We do not want a repeat of what happened in Homa Bay. I want to appeal to the people in Meru, especially North Imenti (which hosts county headquarters), to keep peace. I don't want to hear goons who might try to disrupt their meetings. We should embrace mature politics and allow everyone to sell their agenda," Mr Dawood said.

The legislator called on the security agencies to ensure peace prevailed.

Dawood added: "Democracy dictates that everyone gets a chance to air their views. Let them come and do that for a day and leave; the people will be left to decide."

North Imenti Sub-County police commander Ambrose Kyalo urged the people to obey the law and ensure peace prevailed, and the politicians to play mature politics.

"We are urging our citizens to practice and observe political maturity. Those who may sufficiently feel affiliated to that political wing may freely attend but not with the intention to cause any breach of peace as other citizens go about their daily routines. The police service is prepared and ready to provide security before, during and after the political tour, and any other day for that matter," Mr Kyalo said.