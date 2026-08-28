Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Edwin Sifuna should pick his friends wisely

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Edwin Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi brigade during their tour in Homa Bay County.[File, Standard]

Governance expert Stella Agara claims some politicians are simply hanging on coats of popular political leaders ahead of next year’s election in order to win. Agara tells Mike Kihaki that although the current wave in Linda Mwananchi is pulling many leaders, some have nothing to offer and advises Edwin Sifuna be wary of those boarding his political vehicle.

You have raised concerns about some of the people now associating with Linda Mwananchi. What exactly worries you?

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya Politics Edwin Sifuna Political Alliances 2027 General Elections
.

Latest Stories

16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
By Fred Kagonye and Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved