Why Edwin Sifuna should pick his friends wisely

Governance expert Stella Agara claims some politicians are simply hanging on coats of popular political leaders ahead of next year’s election in order to win. Agara tells Mike Kihaki that although the current wave in Linda Mwananchi is pulling many leaders, some have nothing to offer and advises Edwin Sifuna be wary of those boarding his political vehicle.
You have raised concerns about some of the people now associating with Linda Mwananchi. What exactly worries you?
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