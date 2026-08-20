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Wetang'ula warns against political goonism ahead of 2027 polls

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 20, 2026
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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on political leaders and their supporters to embrace peaceful, issue-based campaigns and reject the growing culture of political goonism ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Ikolomani while consoling Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale following the death of his wife, Mama Gloria Sekeiyan Khalwale, Wetang’ula urged Kenyans to reject political violence and carefully evaluate candidates seeking elective positions.

“I plead again with our young people and, indeed, even with us as politicians, to endeavor to remain peaceful because, away from politics, we are all brothers and sisters. Politics must never divide us,” Wetang’ula said.

At the same time, Wetang'ula warned that the emerging culture of political violence posed a threat to national security and undermined Kenyans’ constitutional rights to peaceful political participation and credible elections.

He urged politicians to compete based on ideas, policies and development agendas instead of mobilising supporters to attack their opponents.

Other leaders at the event echoed the call, warning that political violence could undermine Kenya’s economic progress and social cohesion.

Ikolomani MP Innocent Mugabe urged residents to accord all leaders attending Mama Gloria’s final send-off ceremony a peaceful reception, regardless of their political affiliations.

“As Ikolomani people, we are peace-loving Kenyans, and I ask that we demonstrate the same tomorrow during the final send-off,” Mugabe said.

On his part, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargey described Khalwale as one of the Senate’s most effective debaters and cautioned Kenyans against interpreting political differences as personal disputes or conflict.

He urged leaders and their supporters to maintain peace as the country prepares for the 2027 elections.

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Related Topics

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Bonnie Khalwale 2027 Elections
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