Sifuna gets party nod but will he beat key deadlines?

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Linda Mwananchi leaders during a rally in Mumias town on August 9, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi Movement can now proceed to reserve the name with the Registrar of Political Parties and thereafter begin the process of its registration as a political party after getting the nod from the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT).

The green light was given yesterday through a ruling made by the PPDT, but the group now faces a race against time to reserve the name and its officials before the October 15, 2026 deadline set by the Registrar of Political Parties, John Cox Lorionokou.