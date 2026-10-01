Sifuna gets party nod but will he beat key deadlines?

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi Movement can now proceed to reserve the name with the Registrar of Political Parties and thereafter begin the process of its registration as a political party after getting the nod from the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT).
The green light was given yesterday through a ruling made by the PPDT, but the group now faces a race against time to reserve the name and its officials before the October 15, 2026 deadline set by the Registrar of Political Parties, John Cox Lorionokou.
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