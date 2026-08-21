Gachagua woos Kalonzo into the Mt Kenya, Gema affiliation

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa during a meeting. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday unveiled high-level negotiations to advance a partnership between his DCP and Wiper Patriotic Front to boost the mountain region’s voice within the United Opposition ranks.

Addressing high-level delegations from the two parties at the end of a day-long meeting at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County, Gachagua hinted at plans by the two parties to craft a working relationship to guide their participation in United Opposition activities as one seamless formation rather than as two separate groups representing competing interests in negotiation boardrooms.